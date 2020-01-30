Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Chelsea face Dries Mertens transfer blow as Inter Milan launch lucrative offer

Chelsea face Dries Mertens transfer blow as Inter Milan launch lucrative offer

Daily Star Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Chelsea face Dries Mertens transfer blow as Inter Milan launch lucrative offerInter Milan are eyeing Dries Mertens and have offered the Napoli striker a two-year contract in an attempt to blow Chelsea out of the water
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Premier League transfer round-up: Eriksen completes Inter Milan move

Premier League transfer round-up: Eriksen completes Inter Milan move 00:47

 Take a look at the latest news from the January transfer window, as Christian Eriksen completes his switch from Tottenham to Inter Milan.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Chelsea need to replace Giroud if he leaves' [Video]'Chelsea need to replace Giroud if he leaves'

The Transfer Talk panel discuss Olivier Giroud's potential departure from Chelsea despite Inter Milan's interest in Fernando Llorente.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:37Published

Conte: I wanted Zlatan at Chelsea [Video]Conte: I wanted Zlatan at Chelsea

Inter Milan head coach Antonio Conte reveals he tried to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Chelsea and backs the striker's 'personality' to lift AC Milan.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chelsea news: Dries Mertens deal talks, Tottenham's Olivier Giroud move, Moussa Dembele boost

Chelsea news: Dries Mertens deal talks, Tottenham's Olivier Giroud move, Moussa Dembele boostThe latest news from around Stamford Bridge ahead of transfer deadline day and as Chelsea and Frank Lampard prepare to face Leicester City in the Premier League
Football.london

Dries Mertens considering transfer U-turn after Arsenal and Chelsea interest

Dries Mertens considering transfer U-turn after Arsenal and Chelsea interestThe Napoli attacker had previously snubbed the offer of a new contract - but in a blow to the London clubs he now seems to have changed his mind
Daily Star


Tweets about this

finalwhi

The Final Whistle Inter Milan are eyeing Dries Mertens and have offered the Napoli striker a two-year contract in an attempt to blow… https://t.co/Fcm8zIBk88 21 minutes ago

aliabbas1410

aliabbas RT @TeleFootball: Chelsea move for Dries Mertens but face race against time to complete deal @Matt_Law_DT #CFC https://t.co/6L329TQRCz 27 minutes ago

fbbsix

Super League Chelsea face Dries Mertens transfer blow as Inter Milan launch lucrative offer https://t.co/Swmr2LZ856 32 minutes ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Chelsea face Dries Mertens transfer blow as Inter Milan launch lucrative offer https://t.co/WIFSau7uDv 46 minutes ago

cfcnewsfeed

CFC News Feed Dailystar Chelsea face Dries Mertens transfer blow as Inter Milan launch lucrative offer https://t.co/YR0PqkqOup 46 minutes ago

Oludolapo_O

Oludolapo RT @Matt_Law_DT: Not an easy one to pull off this late in the window but Chelsea are trying on Mertens who woukd tick more than one box #cf… 52 minutes ago

evilbluebird

Lynn Hamer Chelsea face Dries Mertens transfer blow as Inter Milan launch lucrative offer https://t.co/ITClBJH68q via @NewsNowUK 56 minutes ago

NanaAduGaucho3

Nana Adu Gaucho 🇬🇭 Chelsea move for Dries Mertens but face race against time to complete deal. #GauchoSports 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.