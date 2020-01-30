Global  

Newcastle agree loan deal for Tottenham star Danny Rose until end of season

Daily Star Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Newcastle agree loan deal for Tottenham star Danny Rose until end of seasonDanny Rose has signed a loan deal with Newcastle from Tottenham until the end of the season
