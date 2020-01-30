Canada star Sinclair breaks all-time international goal record

Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Canada captain Christine Sinclair became the all-time leading goalscorer across men’s and women’s international football on Wednesday. The attacker broke Abby Wambach’s record when she scored her 185th goal for Canada in the 23rd minute of an 11-0 win over Saint Kitts and Nevis in Olympic Games qualifying. Sinclair, 36, earlier opened the scoring with […]



