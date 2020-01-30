Global  

Chiefs bring roughly 2,000 staff and family members to Super Bowl

FOX Sports Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Chiefs bring roughly 2,000 staff and family members to Super BowlWhen the Chiefs won their first AFC title in 50 years, the Hunt family decided that they would bring everyone associated with the team to the Super Bowl.
 The Kansas City Chiefs are 2-0 this playoffs when playing on a field with a yellow end zone.

