Sohail Tanvir: IPL is top T20 league in the world, regret not to have played after 1st edition

Mid-Day Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
*Karachi:* Discarded Pakistan left-arm pacer Sohail Tanvir has said that he regrets not to have got the opportunity to play in the IPL after its opening season, a tournament which he rates as the "top T20 league" in the world. "Yes as a professional cricketer there is regret that myself and other Pakistani players can't appear in...
