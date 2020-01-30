Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Devastated Vanessa Bryant on Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna's deaths: No words to describe our pain

Devastated Vanessa Bryant on Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna's deaths: No words to describe our pain

Mid-Day Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
"There aren't enough words to describe our pain right now," said Vanessa Bryant on Thursday, breaking her silence days after the sudden demise of her husband Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant in a helicopter crash incident.

Vanessa posted a family photo on Instagram along with a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: LeBron James Posts Heartbreaking Tribute to Kobe Bryant

LeBron James Posts Heartbreaking Tribute to Kobe Bryant 01:20

 LeBron James Posts Heartbreaking Tribute to Kobe Bryant On Jan. 27, LeBron James took to Instagram to speak publicly about his friend and mentor, Kobe Bryant, for the first time since his death. Bryant died on Jan. 26 along with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash. In his...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kobe Bryant Remembered With 115 Ft. Grass Tribute On Pleasanton Field [Video]Kobe Bryant Remembered With 115 Ft. Grass Tribute On Pleasanton Field

A stunning tribute to late NBA legend Kobe Bryant is now displayed in the grass on a field in Pleasanton. (1-29-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:09Published

Los Angeles Kings pay tribute to Bryants [Video]Los Angeles Kings pay tribute to Bryants

Longtime Kings broadcaster Bob Miller leads a pregame video tribute honoring the deaths of Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna and seven other victims

Credit: NHL     Duration: 04:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Shaquille O'Neal Pays Tribute to the Late Kobe Bryant in Emotional Post

Shaquille O’Neal is paying tribute to Kobe Bryant. The 47-year-old retired basketball superstar spoke out while remembering Kobe, who sadly died in a...
Just Jared Also reported by •SBS

Vanessa Bryant Breaks Silence on Kobe & Gianna’s Deaths: ‘Our Love for Them Is Endless’


Extra


Tweets about this

SupriyaVerma25

Supriya Verma RT @Lakers: We are devastated and have been forever changed by the sudden loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. We send our love to… 3 seconds ago

LuzanoB

Galileo B. Luzano Vanessa Bryant says ‘completely devastated’ over Kobe’s death - https://t.co/yiN8WuwkVm 43 seconds ago

933kfm

933 KFM Vanessa Bryant says ‘completely devastated’ by the death of Kobe and daughter #KFMNews "I'm not sure what our live… https://t.co/i6ZnMCNNTw 1 minute ago

james_weatherj

Wizkidayyyo_🌍 RT @SkyNews: The wife of Kobe Bryant says she has been left "completely devastated" by the death of the NBA legend and their teenage daught… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.