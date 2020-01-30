Monahan scores shootout winner, Flames edge rival Oilers 4-3

Global  

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Sean Monahan scored the shootout winner and the Calgary Flames snapped a two-game skid with a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night. Andrew Mangiapane had a pair of goals and Elias Lindholm also scored for the Flames, who improved to 27-19-6. Kailer Yamamoto, Alex Chiasson and Matt Benning […]
