Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Detroit visits New York after Zadina's 2-goal game

Detroit visits New York after Zadina's 2-goal game

FOX Sports Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Detroit visits the New York Rangers after Filip Zadina scored two goals in the Red Wings' 4-2 loss to the Wild
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

New York Rangers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Highlights [Video]New York Rangers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from New York Rangers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 02/05/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:39Published

Home Visit Program To Help NYC Mothers Unveiled [Video]Home Visit Program To Help NYC Mothers Unveiled

New York City's First Lady, Chirlane McCray, on Wednesday unveiled a new program to help new mothers.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Dinwiddie, emotional Irving lead Nets past Pistons, 125-115

NEW YORK (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 28 points in his first game with his new jersey number, Kyrie Irving returned to the lineup to score 20 and the...
Seattle Times

Rangers roll to 4-2 win over Red Wings in return from break

NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider each added a goal and an assist to help the New York Rangers...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.