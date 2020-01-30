The loss of revenue from China due to the Daryl Morey incident is playing a big role in these cap projections

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Sources: NBA cap, luxury tax levels likely to drop The NBA has alerted teams to the impending release of adjusted 2020-2021 salary and luxury tax projections, signaling the likelihood that a decline in revenue...

ESPN 3 hours ago





Tweets about this Sports News NBA salary cap and luxury tax expected to drop in 2020-21 season due to decreased revenue, per report https://t.co/p5bhEK8KTT 8 minutes ago jzb RT @CBSSportsNBA: NBA salary cap and luxury tax expected to drop in 2020-21 season due to decreased revenue, per report https://t.co/7eSjk… 1 hour ago CBS Sports NBA NBA salary cap and luxury tax expected to drop in 2020-21 season due to decreased revenue, per report https://t.co/7eSjkjI3j7 2 hours ago