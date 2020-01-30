Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > 'In the past' - Micah Richards offers his verdict on Aston Villa's Carabao Cup hopes

'In the past' - Micah Richards offers his verdict on Aston Villa's Carabao Cup hopes

Walsall Advertiser Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
'In the past' - Micah Richards offers his verdict on Aston Villa's Carabao Cup hopesAston Villa news – Dean Smith’s men will play Manchester City at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final after the pair overcame Leicester City and Manchester United respectively.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Aston Villa v Leicester: Carabao Cup match preview

Aston Villa v Leicester: Carabao Cup match preview 01:25

 Aston Villa are set to host Leicester in the semi-final second leg on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup. Take a look at the stats.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Smith proud to lead Villa to Wembley [Video]Smith proud to lead Villa to Wembley

Dean Smith couldn’t hide his emotions on the touchline after Aston Villa’s injury time winner against Leicester in the Carabao Cup semi-final and said he will be very proud to lead the club he..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:06Published

Samatta training with Aston Villa [Video]Samatta training with Aston Villa

New £10m signing Mbwana Samatta trains with Aston Villa as they prepare for their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg with Leicester.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'I lost it' - Dean Smith's brilliant reaction to Aston Villa's Carabao Cup defeat of Leicester City

'I lost it' - Dean Smith's brilliant reaction to Aston Villa's Carabao Cup defeat of Leicester CityLatest Aston Villa news rounds up what Dean Smith has said about his side's 2-1 defeat of Leicester City in the Carabao Cup semi-final to secure another Wembley...
Lichfield Mercury

Opportunity knocks - Where Leicester City go from crushing semi-final defeat to Aston Villa

Opportunity knocks - Where Leicester City go from crushing semi-final defeat to Aston VillaLeicester City news - The Foxes suffered late defeat to Midlands rivals Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg
Leicester Mercury Also reported by •BBC Sport

Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) 'In the past' - Micah Richards offers his verdict on Aston Villa's Carabao Cup hopes: https://t.co/AEiIGhCYeu #CarabaoCup 36 minutes ago

AstonVillaFNH

Villa News Hound 'In the past' - Micah Richards offers his verdict on Aston Villa's Carab #AVFC #UTV #VillaFamily #FNH https://t.co/bj763r7AM7 51 minutes ago

avfcnews2019

Aston Villa News 'In the past' - Micah Richards offers his verdict on Aston Villa's Carabao Cup hopes https://t.co/oNGpY3pUH3 https://t.co/R7mDZKcK0w 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.