Man City vs Manchester United highlights: Watch the best of Carabao Cup semi-final

Independent Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Nemanja Matic scored the only goal of the second leg at the Etihad Stadium but was later sent off as City, the better team throughout the tie, prevailed overall
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Manchester City v Manchester United: Carabao Cup match preview

Manchester City v Manchester United: Carabao Cup match preview 01:13

 A look at the stats ahead of Manchester City's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Manchester United. City lead by two goals following the first leg.

Solskjaer: I disagree with Matic red card decision [Video]Solskjaer: I disagree with Matic red card decision

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a press conference after his team beat Manchester City 1-0 in the Carabao Cup, but it was not enough to deny City another trip to Wembley. Solskjaer..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Solskjaer drawing on PSG comeback to upset City [Video]Solskjaer drawing on PSG comeback to upset City

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Man United has hope in upsetting City having won similarly at PSG last season.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:34Published


Man City and Manchester United facing punishment after Carabao Cup derby crowd trouble

Missiles were thrown and some City fans were filmed making aeroplane gestures in reference to the Munich air disaster
Independent

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Man Utd will summon the 'spirit of PSG' against Man City

Manchester United will need to overcome a two goal deficit in their Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Manchester City and are hoping to call on memories of their...
Daily Star


Footheadl

Football Headlines Missiles were thrown and some City fans were filmed making aeroplane gestures in reference to the Munich air disast… https://t.co/aOFftkf5xT 9 minutes ago

elsy73

elsy RT @Independent: Watch highlights of Man City vs Man Utd Carabao Cup semi-final https://t.co/iQ0JRCh809 16 minutes ago

Independent

The Independent Watch highlights of Man City vs Man Utd Carabao Cup semi-final https://t.co/iQ0JRCh809 19 minutes ago

IndyFootball

Indy Football Man City and Man Utd facing punishment after derby crowd trouble https://t.co/WZRmPbMggM #mcfc #mufc 30 minutes ago

LarryCh49598510

Larry Chester New video by Manchester United: Highlights | Man City 0-1 Manchester United (Agg. 3-2) | Carabao Cup https://t.co/v9aJIyrgWR 1 hour ago

kwekumanchester

Kweku Manchester RT @MUnitedNewsNow: Trending: Highlights | Man City 0-1 Manchester United (Agg. 3-2) | Carabao Cup https://t.co/8GBW3Zx3E7 2 hours ago

malaysia_trends

Rika Video Popular Malaysia di YouTube . Highlights | Man City 0-1 Manchester United (Agg. 3-2) | Carabao Cup https://t.co/jQYK5Bw6Se 2 hours ago

GlintFootball

Glint Football Manchester City vs Manchester United Highlights. https://t.co/8Mo0I33nrV 3 hours ago

