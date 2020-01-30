Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Man opens fire at protesters in Jamia, 1 injured

Man opens fire at protesters in Jamia, 1 injured

IndiaTimes Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
A gun-wielding man in Jamia area of Delhi opened fire at protesters during an anti-CAA stir on Thursday. One person was injured in the firing, police said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Jamia protest march: 1 student injured as man opens fire, caught | Oneindia News

Jamia protest march: 1 student injured as man opens fire, caught | Oneindia News 04:05

 MAN OPENS FIRE AT ANTI-CAA MARCH BY JAMIA STUDENT, RAHUL: PM MODI BELIEVES IN THE SAME IDEOLOGY AS GANDHI'S KILLER GODSE, KEJRIWAL: I'M NOT A TERRORIST but WORKED FOR DELHI AS THEIR SON, NIRBHAYA CONVICT ASKS DELHI COURT TO PUT EXECUTION ON HOLD, SENA BACKS DELHI POLICE'S ACTION AGAINST SHARJEEL...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DONNADI79883532

DONNA DICKSON Delhi: Man opens fire at protesters in Jamia, student injured https://t.co/8dqvnBn2OY Download the TOI app now: https://t.co/Mna9NTY1Fa 2 minutes ago

AdvocateReevant

Tanveer Ahmed تنویر احمد तनवीर अहमद RT @Aakar__Patel: Man opens fire at Jamia protesters, 1 injured No surprise. It’s what happens when India’s ministers say “goli maaro saal… 2 minutes ago

iamshoaibpathan

iamshoaibpathan @ianuragthakur congratulations on your Influential speech! People have started following it well! "Delhi: Man opens… https://t.co/77evaIFyU8 2 minutes ago

SMTHUSSAIN1

TAYYAB HUSSAIN On cam: Gun-wielding man opens fire at protesters in Jamia https://t.co/BuqbMABrzc 2 minutes ago

iBirjuBaba

Birju Man opens fire at protesters in Jamia, 1 injured https://t.co/Ns938ygPBe 3 minutes ago

ummid

ummid.com Student injured as man opens fire at NRC protesters near Jamia Millia: A man on Thursday… https://t.co/tCCxQr8Rpz 5 minutes ago

TheUnitedExpres

The United Express ‘Yeh Lo Azadi’: Man opens fire at protesters near Jamia in Delhi https://t.co/GPjbKhNP1s 8 minutes ago

Swayam29358199

Swayam RT @AfrozJournalist: #Dhaka blast accused was inspired by Zakir Naik.Naik booked under sedition law and flee country. Man opens fire at pea… 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.