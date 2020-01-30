Global  

Nirbhaya case: SC rejects curative plea of convict

IndiaTimes Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
The top court also rejected convict Akshay Kumar Singh's plea seeking stay of his execution. "The application for oral hearing is rejected. The application for stay of execution of death sentence is also rejected," said the 5-judge bench which heard the plea in-chamber.
