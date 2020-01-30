Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > IND vs NZ: Kyle Jamieson gets maiden call-up in New Zealand ODI squad

IND vs NZ: Kyle Jamieson gets maiden call-up in New Zealand ODI squad

Mid-Day Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
*Christchurch:* Kyle Jamieson has been called up in the New Zealand ODI squad for the upcoming series against India commencing from February 5.

Jamieson could don the Kiwis jersey for the first time while pacer Scott Kuggeleijn and Hamish Bennett from the Wellington Firebirds return after last playing ODIs in Ireland in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

SAMSON, SHAW CALLED AS DHAWAN REPLACEMENT FOR NZ TOUR | Oneindia News [Video]SAMSON, SHAW CALLED AS DHAWAN REPLACEMENT FOR NZ TOUR | Oneindia News

Team India's ODI squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand has been announced and young opener Prithvi Shaw got his maiden ODI call-up. The All-India Senior Selection Committee been..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:20Published

SHIKHAR DHAWAN RULED OUT OF INDIA'S NEW ZEALAND TOUR | Oneindia News [Video]SHIKHAR DHAWAN RULED OUT OF INDIA'S NEW ZEALAND TOUR | Oneindia News

Senior India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the New Zealand tour due to the shoulder injury he sustained during the third ODI against Australia.

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NZ vs IND: New Zealand ODI squad announced for three-match series against India

After the conclusion of the five-match T20I series, the Kiwis will be taking on the Men In Blue in a three-match ODI series from February 5 onwards.
DNA Also reported by •Zee NewsSify

Indian Women's hockey team thrash New Zealand Development squad 4-1

Auckland [New Zealand], Jan 25 (ANI): The Indian Women's Hockey team completely overpowered the New Zealand Development squad for a 4-1 win here on Saturday.
Sify


Tweets about this

tindianewstoday

The India News Today (Kyle Jamieson gets maiden call-up in New Zealand ODI squad) Latest Breaking News | Celebrity News and Gossip | The… https://t.co/NjmyPkzGZP 2 hours ago

RizwanH40818952

cricket lover RT @Cricketracker: In the 15-member squad announced, the inclusion of the uncapped player, Kyle Jamieson was the main point of focus. #NZv… 3 hours ago

Cricketracker

CricTracker In the 15-member squad announced, the inclusion of the uncapped player, Kyle Jamieson was the main point of focus.… https://t.co/jdTJJW5cRq 3 hours ago

MyTeam_11

MyTeam11 #BreakingNews - New Zealand 14- member squad announced for upcoming ODIs against Team India. Check here-… https://t.co/4ydbA1JT10 3 hours ago

IndiaAheadNews

India Ahead News #KyleJamieson gets maiden call-up in New Zealand ODI squad Click to read more. Download our App today. https://t.co/J51dGrdkji 5 hours ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse #KyleJamieson gets maiden call-up in New Zealand ODI squad https://t.co/TgdkVwseC0 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.