Arsenal to sign Southampton defender Cedric Soares… but he can’t play for two weeks due to injury

talkSPORT Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Arsenal are set to make Southampton defender Cedric Soares their second signing of the January window – but there’s a catch. Soares, the Portugal full-back, will arrive at the Emirates but immediately head to the treatment table, as he is carrying an injury which is due to keep him sidelined until the middle of next […]
