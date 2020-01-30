Global  

Lucas Vazquez ´never doubted´ he is good enough for Real Madrid

Thursday, 30 January 2020
Lucas Vazquez insists he never doubted he is good enough to represent Real Madrid and is not concerned about the criticism he has received. The Spain international rifled home the second goal in Wednesday’s routine 4-0 win over Real Zaragoza as Madrid cruised into the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey. Many have questioned Vazquez’s […]

