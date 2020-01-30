Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > W Series reveals full FIA superlicence points breakdown for 2020

W Series reveals full FIA superlicence points breakdown for 2020

Autosport Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
The W Series has announced the full breakdown of the FIA superlicence points that will be awarded to the top eight finishers in the 2020 championship
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

BMW 3 Series - Crash Tests 2019 [Video]BMW 3 Series - Crash Tests 2019

The passenger compartment of the 3-series remained stable in the frontal offset test. Dummy readings indicated good protection of theknees and femurs of both the driver and passenger. BMW showed that a..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

W Series validated by superlicense points addition from FIA - Bond Muir

Leading figures in the W Series believe the FIA's decision to award the series eligibility for superlicence points validates the championship's first year of...
Autosport

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Motorsportfan86

Motorsport fan 86 RT @autosport: The W Series has announced the full breakdown of the FIA superlicence points that will be awarded to the top eight finishers… 9 minutes ago

MotorTradersUK

MotorTrade UK W Series reveals full FIA superlicence points breakdown for 2020 https://t.co/p3G1V4F5f8 https://t.co/IsF4xFUgru 1 hour ago

mjackson918

Mark Jackson W Series reveals full FIA superlicence points breakdown for 2020 - https://t.co/XS3Vy31qrA 2 hours ago

autosport

Autosport The W Series has announced the full breakdown of the FIA superlicence points that will be awarded to the top eight… https://t.co/9ISOeBO7cX 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.