Super Bowl Ad Thanks Veterinarians Who Saved Dog's Life

David MacNeil purchased a Super Bowl commercial to highlight Scout's cancer treatment journey and raise money for the University of Wisconsin's veterinary...

Watch Jennifer Lopez's "Bling Cup" Get Stolen in Super Bowl Teaser Are you ready for the big game?! Jennifer Lopez may be performing during the Super Bowl half-time show, but she's a little under prepared thanks to a thief who...

E! Online 18 hours ago Also reported by • Just Jared

