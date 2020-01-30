Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Opinion: Winning for Andy Reid is Chiefs' driving force in Super Bowl push

Opinion: Winning for Andy Reid is Chiefs' driving force in Super Bowl push

USATODAY.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Andy Reid is the winningest coach yet to claim a Super Bowl title. As he tries to shed that title, there's plenty more still unknown about him.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 41 Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Eagles fans cheer for Chiefs, Andy Reid in Super Bowl

Eagles fans cheer for Chiefs, Andy Reid in Super Bowl 01:17

 Philadelphia Eagles fans root for former coach Andy Reid, who now has guided the Chiefs to the Super Bowl.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Comeback masters Kansas City win Super Bowl [Video]Comeback masters Kansas City win Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs ended their 50 year drought and won the Super Bowl after a nail-biting fourth quarter. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:43Published

Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV [Video]Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV

The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers, 31 to 20.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

KC’s QB Patrick Mahomes Leads Chiefs’ Rally Past 49ers In Super Bowl, 31-20

Patrick Mahomes suddenly recaptured his mojo, after being uncomfortable and under duress for much of the game and lifted Andy Reid and the Chiefs to a Super Bowl...
cbs4.com

Mahomes leads Chiefs’ rally past 49ers in Super Bowl, 31-20

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Uncomfortable and under duress for much of the game, Patrick Mahomes suddenly recaptured his mojo — and lifted Andy Reid and the...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.