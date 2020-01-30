Global  

Wolves spend £17m on Portuguese winger Daniel Podence

Team Talk Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Wolves have completed the signing of Portuguese winger Daniel Podence from Olympiacos on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

