Chinese coronavirus impacts Karimnagar granite industry

Visiting Chinese buyers go back; business worth ₹ 50 crore to ₹100 crore per month hit hard

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus hits Thai tourist industry as Chinese stay away Chinese tour groups have been banned from travelling abroad due to outbreak - and this has decimated Thailand's tourism industry. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:27Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this