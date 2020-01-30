Global  

Rahul Gandhi lashes out at PM, says Modi and Godse share same ideology

Hindu Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
“The ideology is same. Nathuram Godse and Narendra Modi, they believe in the same ideology,” says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
News video: Rahul Gandhi corners PM Modi on unemployment, says only talks about CAA & NRC

Rahul Gandhi corners PM Modi on unemployment, says only talks about CAA & NRC 01:34

 RAHUL GANDHI ATTACKS PM MODI ON UNEMPLOYMENT SAYS PM TALKS ABOUT NRC, CAA BUT NOT ABOUT UNEMPLOYMENT, RAHUL SAYS PM MODI HAD PROMISED 2 Cr JOBS BUT YOUTH LOST 1 Cr JOBS, RAHUL HOLDS RALLY AGAINST UNEMPLOYMENT, INFLATION & ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN

Jamia protest march: 1 student injured as man opens fire, caught | Oneindia News [Video]Jamia protest march: 1 student injured as man opens fire, caught | Oneindia News

MAN OPENS FIRE AT ANTI-CAA MARCH BY JAMIA STUDENT, RAHUL: PM MODI BELIEVES IN THE SAME IDEOLOGY AS GANDHI'S KILLER GODSE, KEJRIWAL: I'M NOT A TERRORIST but WORKED FOR DELHI AS THEIR SON, NIRBHAYA..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:05Published

‘Narendra Modi and Godse believe in the same ideology’: Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad [Video]‘Narendra Modi and Godse believe in the same ideology’: Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

Rahul Gandhi leads 'Save the Constitution' march in Wayanad’s Kalpetta. The Congress leader led the long march to protest against CAA. Party leaders and workers from the state joined Rahul in the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:14Published


No difference between PM Modi and Godse, they believe in same ideology: Rahul Gandhi during anti-CAA protest in Kerala

"Nathuram Godse shot Mahatma Gandhi because he loved no one, he cared for nobody, he believed in nobody and that is the same with our Prime Minister, he only...
Zee News

Godse, Modi believe in same ideology: Rahul Gandhi


IndiaTimes


