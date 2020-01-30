Global  

Six Nations 2020: George North at centre for Wales v Italy

BBC Sport Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
George North starts at centre in Wales' Six Nations opener against Italy, with uncapped Johnny McNicholl taking his place on the wing.
