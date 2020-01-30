Global  

Christian Eriksen Practices Speaking Italian Upon His Arrival to Inter Milan (Video)

Thursday, 30 January 2020
It seems Christian Eriksen has been taking Italian lessons. It also seems that a few more wouldn’t go amiss. 💬 | "BUONGIORNO" L'ambientamento di @ChrisEriksen8 procede… 😜#WelcomeChristian pic.twitter.com/6E7WiHCrVO — Inter (@Inter) January 30, 2020

Christian Eriksen Practices Speaking Italian Upon His Arrival to Inter Milan (Video)
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Eriksen lands in Italy for Inter medical

Eriksen lands in Italy for Inter medical 00:44

 Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen is closing in on his £16.8m move to Inter Milan after landing in Italy to undergo a medical with the Serie A club.

Premier League transfer round-up: Eriksen completes Inter Milan move [Video]Premier League transfer round-up: Eriksen completes Inter Milan move

Take a look at the latest news from the January transfer window, as Christian Eriksen completes his switch from Tottenham to Inter Milan.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

Jose Mourinho: Eriksen situation not Tottenham's fault [Video]Jose Mourinho: Eriksen situation not Tottenham's fault

Jose Mourinho addresses concerns over Inter Milan's continual pursuit of Christian Eriksen. He says Tottenham are not to blame for the situation that has lasted so long and that Eriksen has behaved in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tottenham fans mock Christian Eriksen for 'typical' free-kick on Inter Milan debut

Tottenham fans mock Christian Eriksen for 'typical' free-kick on Inter Milan debutThe Nerazzurri's new signing was the butt of Twitter jokes among Spurs fans despite penning a heartfelt, open letter to them after his departure
Daily Star

Christian Eriksen latest: Tottenham playmaker set for Inter Milan medical following breakthrough in transfer negotiations

Christian Eriksen will travel to Italy next week for a medical with Inter Milan ahead of his £17million move from Tottenham, reports claim. According to The...
talkSPORT


