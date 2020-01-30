NHL trade deadline preview: Possible moves, what to watch for all 31 teams

Get caught up on the assets, restrictions and potential moves for every team ahead of the Feb. 24 deadline.



Recent related videos from verified sources AP Sources: Timberwolves Trade Robert Covington As Part Of Four-Team Deal Robert Covington is going to the Houston Rockets and Clint Capela is going to the Atlanta Hawks as the headline moves in a complicated trade that was struck early Wednesday involving four teams, 12.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:43Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources 2020 NBA trade deadline tracker: Analysis on every deal as blockbuster caps moves Follow along with all the NBA's blockbuster moves as teams tried to align themselves for a run at the title or a rebuild before Thursday's deadline.

USATODAY.com 1 day ago



2020 NBA trade deadline: Full list of completed deals Follow along with all the NBA's blockbuster moves as teams try to align themselves for a run at the title or a rebuild before Thursday's deadline.

USATODAY.com 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this