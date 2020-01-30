Global  

Anurag Dahiya appointed as ICC's Chief Commercial Officer

Zee News Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced the appointment of Anurag Dahiya as the Chief Commercial Officer of the world's cricket governing body.
