Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > How 'In Living Color' won the 1992 Super Bowl

How 'In Living Color' won the 1992 Super Bowl

ESPN Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Before Jennifer Lopez was a Super Bowl LIV halftime headliner, she was performing as a Fly Girl during the "In Living Color" halftime show. The sketch comedy show upstaged the 1992 Super Bowl halftime performance and forever changed the game.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Super Bowl Safety Zone In Key Biscayne Goes Into Effect

Super Bowl Safety Zone In Key Biscayne Goes Into Effect 00:32

 Boats are not allowed to slow down, stop or drop anchor in Biscayne Bay from the Venetian Causeway to part of the Miami River.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lil Nas X overjoyed to land Super Bowl commercial with Sam Elliott [Video]Lil Nas X overjoyed to land Super Bowl commercial with Sam Elliott

Rapper Lil Nas X is still pinching himself after starring opposite acting veteran Sam Elliott in a new Super Bowl commercial.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

Law Enforcement Ready For The Security Challenge Posed By Super Bowl 54 [Video]Law Enforcement Ready For The Security Challenge Posed By Super Bowl 54

CBS4's Hank Tester reports agents will have the air and ground locked up tight.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

49ers Coach Will Be First Woman, Openly Gay Person To Coach Super Bowl

49ers Coach Will Be First Woman, Openly Gay Person To Coach Super BowlWatch VideoThe Super Bowl is arguably the biggest night in the professional football world. This year, the Kansas City Chiefs are making their first appearance...
Newsy Also reported by •Billboard.com

Upgrade your home theater before Super Bowl LIV from $50

Most people don’t have an upgraded sound system, considering how expensive nicer TVs generally are. However, it’s becoming easier to get a budget-focused...
9to5Toys Also reported by •Business WireBillboard.com

Tweets about this

matchpreviewcom

Match Preview How 'In Living Color' won the 1992 Super Bowl https://t.co/nn4JdVz60C https://t.co/fO6YkMQ7TN 7 minutes ago

a1cell4u

GogetemSports.com How 'In Living Color' won the 1992 Super Bowl https://t.co/GejyXx8ZjP https://t.co/DgthyGVap4 7 minutes ago

FansnStars

FansnStars↩ How 'In Living Color' won the 1992 Super Bowl https://t.co/1wNdYXmORO https://t.co/Yjgn9E0FW3 7 minutes ago

AmerHoy

América Hoy How 'In Living Color' won the 1992 Super Bowl https://t.co/V6J0johqtH https://t.co/LzYDcBCh1L 7 minutes ago

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 How 'In Living Color' won the 1992 Super Bowl https://t.co/hvUyosFfYp ⟶ via https://t.co/0I4IIflkwI https://t.co/1XNelgzHqj 9 minutes ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK How 'In Living Color' won the 1992 Super Bowl https://t.co/XMYDGQTznD https://t.co/eI4oDv1zVY 13 minutes ago

hburns33

Heather Burns How 'In Living Color' won the 1992 Super Bowl https://t.co/E4dS3ZQV5R 23 minutes ago

oifagain77

Craig @49x365 I put my helmet on the same spot of a table in the living room (never wear it), wear the same color jersey… https://t.co/tTfeSpgmle 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.