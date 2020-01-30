Kabal3030 RT @BBCSport: Police say they are working with Manchester City to identify individuals involved in crowd trouble against Manchester United.… 2 seconds ago BetFast.com BBCSport: Police say they are working with Manchester City to identify individuals involved in crowd trouble agains… https://t.co/1KvF42kcSa 4 minutes ago Duta Samphoo Lain Police are working with Man City after trouble during Man Utd game at Etihad https://t.co/bxFaSqZFUv https://t.co/4fTS3J4OTb 5 minutes ago BBC Sport Police say they are working with Manchester City to identify individuals involved in crowd trouble against Manchest… https://t.co/x0B6NhCxJU 12 minutes ago FN24 Police are working with Man City after trouble during Man Utd game at Etihad https://t.co/RMpPwFPgf5 https://t.co/zIZ1pzVGWF 14 minutes ago Psilocybin BBC Sport - Police are working with Man City after trouble during Man Utd game at Etihad https://t.co/ws5bNPaPka 15 minutes ago Football News #football Police are working with Man City after trouble during Man Utd game at Etihad https://t.co/q9QIMkJ4Fc 17 minutes ago Manchester City News Police working with Man City after crowd trouble at EFL Cup semi-final https://t.co/z7k0hrepYY https://t.co/q87Xxb84m9 18 minutes ago