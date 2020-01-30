Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Brian Rice: Hamilton boss ready to 'accept punishment'

Brian Rice: Hamilton boss ready to 'accept punishment'

BBC Sport Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Hamilton Academical head coach Brian Rice says "I've done wrong" as he arrives at Hampden to learn his punishment for breaking Scottish FA gambling rules.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Brian Rice hit with 10 game ban by SFA after Hamilton boss admitted gambling breaches

Brian Rice hit with 10 game ban by SFA after Hamilton boss admitted gambling breachesThe Accies boss will have five games of his punishment suspended after he self-reported the offences to the governing body.
Daily Record

The stand-in management duo at Hamilton Accies profiled as boss Brian Rice hit with 10-game ban

The stand-in management duo at Hamilton Accies profiled as boss Brian Rice hit with 10-game banBrian Rice has been hit with a immediate five-game suspension with five games suspended for a breach of SFA gambling rules
Daily Record

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Scott78575603

Scott RT @ClydeSSB: “I’m relieved it’s over, I’ve let a lot of people down...I’m a compulsive gambler who hasn’t gambled today” Hamilton boss B… 3 minutes ago

jct62

John Trainer What a stupid decision by ⁦@ScottishFA⁩ Brian Rice should be commended for his bravery in raising an important issu… https://t.co/WjrRgHRfCG 9 minutes ago

ClydeSSB

Superscoreboard “I’m relieved it’s over, I’ve let a lot of people down...I’m a compulsive gambler who hasn’t gambled today” Hamil… https://t.co/9wWwh768tt 14 minutes ago

news4Glasgow

news4Glasgow Brian Rice: 10-game ban for Hamilton boss' gambling breaches https://t.co/CTwXbPG9Ps 14 minutes ago

vonnie306

Vonnie RT @STVSport: Hamilton manager Brian Rice has been given a ten-game ban for betting on football. https://t.co/N0FAU8RiNJ 14 minutes ago

HandTsport

Herald & Times Sport The tribunal considered that Rice had made serious attempts to 'put his life and that of his family back together a… https://t.co/4mRYv4nFFx 15 minutes ago

Glasgow_Times

Glasgow Times The tribunal considered that Rice had made serious attempts to 'put his life and that of his family back together a… https://t.co/xUpHpMxal8 15 minutes ago

bbcfoot

BBC Football News Brian Rice: 10-game ban for Hamilton boss' gambling breaches: https://t.co/pRDErPDB35 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.