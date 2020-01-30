Global  

Exclusive: Bristol City set to cut short defender Zak Vyner's loan spell at Aberdeen

Bristol Post Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Exclusive: Bristol City set to cut short defender Zak Vyner's loan spell at AberdeenThe centre back will return to Ashton Gate after making 18 appearances for the Scottish side this season.
