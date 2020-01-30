Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Report states two reasons why Arsenal want Cedric Soares

Report states two reasons why Arsenal want Cedric Soares

Team Talk Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Arsenal are hoping to complete the signing of Cedric Soares on loan from Premier League rivals Southampton on Thursday.

The post Report states two reasons why Arsenal want Cedric Soares appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Arsenal to complete Cedric Soares signing as Southampton confirm loan deal

Arsenal to complete Cedric Soares signing as Southampton confirm loan dealLatest Arsenal news includes an update on the club's attempts to land Southampton defender Cedric on loan for the remainder of the season ahead of deadline day
Football.london Also reported by •talkSPORTDaily StarBBC Sport

Arsenal add Cedric on loan to further boost defensive options

Cedric Soares is to join Arsenal on loan from Southampton until the end of the season, the Gunners have confirmed. The Portugal full-back adds further defensive...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •BBC Sport

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.