Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Wolverhampton Wanderers have completed the signing of Daniel Podence from Olympiacos, and the newcomer had a few short words to say to the fans of his new club. 💬 "I'm so excited to be here and to achieve our goals." Daniel Podence has a message for the pack… ✍️ pic.twitter.com/j4X2EOuVtt — Wolves (@Wolves) January 30, […]



The post Wolverhampton Wanderers’ New Signing Daniel Podence Has a Message for the Fans (Video) appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

