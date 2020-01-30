Global  

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ New Signing Daniel Podence Has a Message for the Fans (Video)

Thursday, 30 January 2020
Wolverhampton Wanderers have completed the signing of Daniel Podence from Olympiacos, and the newcomer had a few short words to say to the fans of his new club. 💬 "I'm so excited to be here and to achieve our goals." Daniel Podence has a message for the pack… ✍️ pic.twitter.com/j4X2EOuVtt — Wolves (@Wolves) January 30, […]

The post Wolverhampton Wanderers’ New Signing Daniel Podence Has a Message for the Fans (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Premier League transfer round-up: Wolves sign Portuguese winger Podence from Olympiacos

Premier League transfer round-up: Wolves sign Portuguese winger Podence from Olympiacos 00:57

 Latest Premier League January transfer window round-up as Wolves complete the signing of Portuguese winger Daniel Podence from Olympiacos on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Over 400,000 fans call for NBA to immortalize Kobe Bryant in new logo [Video]Over 400,000 fans call for NBA to immortalize Kobe Bryant in new logo

A recent petition posted on change.org is demanding the NBA remake their logo to include basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published

Bienvenido! Hundreds of Galaxy fans greet new signing Javier Hernandez at LAX [Video]Bienvenido! Hundreds of Galaxy fans greet new signing Javier Hernandez at LAX

Enthusiastic fans swarm Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday (January 22) as Javier "Chicarito" Hernandez lands as the newest signing of Major League Soccer's LA Galaxy.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Almost everybody' - The exciting verdict on Wolves new boy Daniel Podence

Daniel Podence | BirminghamLive gets the lowdown from Greece on the Wolves new boy
Walsall Advertiser

'The tears I've shed' - Daniel Podence confirms transfer to Wolves

'The tears I've shed' - Daniel Podence confirms transfer to WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers transfer news | Daniel Podence is set to be announced as a Wolves player
Walsall Advertiser Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldNews24

