Australian Open 2020: Djokovic beats Federer to reach 100th win over top-five player
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () The backdrop to the first men’s semi-final at the Australian Open was certainly compelling. World No2 Novak Djokovic played No3 Roger Federer for a 50th time, the second-longest rivalry in men’s tennis. Djokovic was defending champion with a record seven titles. Federer had six Australian titles. Each was aiming to reach a record eighth final […]
Getty/TPN Roger Federer says he was "lucky" to beat Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open quarterfinals, and that he should already be "skiing in Switzerland." The Swiss player saved seven match points to beat the American 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday. "Got to get...
