4th T20I: India look to keep up ante against New Zealand

Zee News Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
After a thrilling Super Over win over hosts New Zealand, India would be looking to surge further ahead in their quest for perfection and go 4-0 up in the series when they play the fourth T20I here on Friday.
News video: India vs New Zealand | Rohit Sharma’s super over strategy after scripting win

India vs New Zealand | Rohit Sharma’s super over strategy after scripting win 03:30

 Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma spoke on his super over performance against New Zealand on Wednesday. Rohit cleared the boundary ropes with two sumptuous hits to bag the series for India. India won the series 3-0 against New Zealand.

