Nirbhaya: Convicts move court for stay on execution

IndiaTimes Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya case on Thursday took another step, which may delay their scheduled February 1 hanging, by moving a trial court with a plea to adjourn the execution "sine die" saying they are yet to avail their remaining legal remedies even as the Supreme Court dismissed the third curative petition
