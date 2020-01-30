Nirbhaya: Convicts move court for stay on execution
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () Death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya case on Thursday took another step, which may delay their scheduled February 1 hanging, by moving a trial court with a plea to adjourn the execution "sine die" saying they are yet to avail their remaining legal remedies even as the Supreme Court dismissed the third curative petition
The four convicts - Akshay Singh Thakur, Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma - are scheduled to be hanged at 6 AM on February 1 after a Delhi court issued...