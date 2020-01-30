Global  

Bravo for Wembley! Guardiola confirms Chilean will be City´s last line of defence against Villa

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Claudio Bravo will start for Manchester City in the EFL Cup final against Aston Villa, with manager Pep Guardiola showing faith in Ederson’s Premier League understudy for the Wembley clash. City boss Guardiola has used 36-year-old Bravo as his goalkeeper in domestic cup competitions this season. And the former Barcelona boss vowed he would stand […]

