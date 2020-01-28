Emmanuel Adebayor ‘keen’ on Premier League return – with Aston Villa, Brighton and Newcastle all interested in ex-Arsenal, Tottenham and Man City striker
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () Emmanuel Adebayor is ‘desperate’ to return to the Premier League and reach 100 goals before he retires, according to reports. Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Brighton are all interested in bringing the former Togo captain back to the English top-flight this month. The 35-year-old is available on a free transfer after leaving Kayserispor last month, scoring […]
