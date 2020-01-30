Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Neil Harris' first words on Cardiff City's 'attack-minded' new signing Brad Smith

Neil Harris' first words on Cardiff City's 'attack-minded' new signing Brad Smith

Wales Online Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Neil Harris' first words on Cardiff City's 'attack-minded' new signing Brad SmithThe Bluebirds waited until the penultimate day of the January transfer window to confirm their first signing and it came in the form of former Liverpool left back Brad Smith
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Published < > Embed
News video:

"Wagoner Leads" monthly series kicks off in downtown to engage community 02:01

 A new monthly series called "Wagoner Leads" kicked off in downtown Wagoner on Monday to engage the community and showcase projects that are improving the city. The first two guest speakers were Mayor Albert Jones and Superintendent Randy Harris. 2 Works for You's Gitzel Puente has more about the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

"Wagoner Leads" monthly series kicks off in downtown to engage community [Video]"Wagoner Leads" monthly series kicks off in downtown to engage community

A new monthly series called &quot;Wagoner Leads&quot; kicked off in downtown Wagoner on Monday to engage the community and showcase projects that are improving the city. The first two guest..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:02Published

Trump to Spend $10 Million on Super Bowl Ad [Video]Trump to Spend $10 Million on Super Bowl Ad

Trump to Spend $10 Million on Super Bowl Ad. The president's re-election campaign has purchased 60 seconds of ad time during the Feb. 2 Super Bowl. It is still not known whether the ad will be a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cardiff City have no new identity under Neil Harris - it's one step forward, then four back in the last game

Cardiff City have no new identity under Neil Harris - it's one step forward, then four back in the last gameOur Bluebirds expert doesn't know where the team is going at present
Wales Online

Neil Harris' favourite Cardiff City players, the outcasts and the stars with a big point to prove

Neil Harris' favourite Cardiff City players, the outcasts and the stars with a big point to proveA quick scan of the Bluebirds' roster tells us that the new manager obviously has his favourites, while some stalwarts need to force their way back into the fray
Wales Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GlenWilliams12

Glen Williams RT @CardiffCityLive: Neil Harris' first words on Cardiff City's 'attack-minded' new signing Brad Smith #CCFC #Bluebirds https://t.co/qzwSNE… 11 minutes ago

AddictBluebirds

Bluebirds Addict Neil Harris' first words on Cardiff City's 'attack-minded' new signing Brad Smith | Wales Online https://t.co/6sag1xoPHZ 27 minutes ago

CardiffCityLive

Cardiff City Online Neil Harris' first words on Cardiff City's 'attack-minded' new signing Brad Smith #CCFC #Bluebirds https://t.co/qzwSNE5WLB 47 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.