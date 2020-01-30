Global  

Ianis Hagi: Rangers close to signing Genk player, son of Romania legend Gheorghe, on loan

BBC Sport Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Romania midfielder Ianis Hagi could become Rangers manager Steven Gerrard's first January signing on a six-month loan from Genk.
Recent related news from verified sources

Ianis Hagi to Rangers as Gheorghe's son closes in on shock Ibrox switch

Ianis Hagi to Rangers as Gheorghe's son closes in on shock Ibrox switchHLN state the 21-year-old is en route to Glasgow to seal a loan deal with an option to buy with the Premiership side.
Daily Record

Who is Ianis Hagi as Rangers prepare to sign Genk rising star

Who is Ianis Hagi as Rangers prepare to sign Genk rising starThe attacking midfielder is set to join on loan for the rest of the season with an option to make the move permanent.
Daily Record

