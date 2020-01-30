Fee agreed for West Brom and Leeds United target Jarrod Bowen - reports

Leicester City transfer news: Hull City hot-shot was linked with a move to the King Power Stadium as well as Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Aston...

West Brom and Leeds United transfer target could move this month West Brom transfer news | Jarrod Bowen could be sold this month says Hull City boss Grant McCann - if the Tigers' talisman can't agree to a new contract

Walsall Advertiser 1 week ago



