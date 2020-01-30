Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Fee agreed for West Brom and Leeds United target Jarrod Bowen - reports

Fee agreed for West Brom and Leeds United target Jarrod Bowen - reports

Lichfield Mercury Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Fee agreed for West Brom and Leeds United target Jarrod Bowen - reportsWest Brom transfer news - According to reports, a Premier League team has agreed a fee for Jarrod Bowen.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Crystal Palace agree deal for Leicester City transfer 'target' Jarrod Bowen - report

Leicester City transfer news: Hull City hot-shot was linked with a move to the King Power Stadium as well as Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Aston...
Leicester Mercury

West Brom and Leeds United transfer target could move this month

West Brom transfer news | Jarrod Bowen could be sold this month says Hull City boss Grant McCann - if the Tigers' talisman can't agree to a new contract
Walsall Advertiser

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Fee agreed for West Brom and Leeds United target Jarrod Bowen - reports: https://t.co/bJLxhxAp0a 3 minutes ago

UKNewsBot1

UK Sports News Bot Fee agreed for West Brom and Leeds United target Jarrod Bowen - reports - Birmingham Live https://t.co/F89vE7RnDv 30 minutes ago

MichaelBromfi11

Michael Bromfield Fee agreed for West Brom target Jarrod Bowen - reports - @cheekymiller89 Hull players leaving quick time 👀😂 https://t.co/QbAELvgAVP 1 hour ago

BaggiesAddict

Baggies Addict Fee agreed for West Brom and Leeds United target Jarrod Bowen - reports | Birmingham Mail https://t.co/UJF5ykcbk1 2 hours ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Fee #agreed for West Brom and Leeds United target Jarrod Bowen - reports - Birmingham Live #WBA 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿… https://t.co/LChhufj4Pt 2 hours ago

wbawwwiiillll

W I L L 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇭🇷 RT @WestBromNews: Jarrod still hasn't agreed a new deal... #wba https://t.co/vbXXEXh5ia 1 week ago

WestBromNews

West Brom Live Jarrod still hasn't agreed a new deal... #wba https://t.co/vbXXEXh5ia 1 week ago

PaulButtery2

Paul Buttery @Lucy_Hamson Agreed. Brentford probably the toughest of those 3 so would take anything. Leeds and West Brom more than beatable imo 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.