Bernardo Silva speaks out as pal Bruno Fernandes completes Man Utd transfer

Daily Star Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Bernardo Silva speaks out as pal Bruno Fernandes completes Man Utd transferBruno Fernandes is close to completing a transfer to Manchester United and his Portuguese team-mate Bernardo Silva has sent a message to the midfielder
News video: Bruno Fernandes: I want to follow in Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps

Bruno Fernandes: I want to follow in Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps 00:44

 Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes says he hopes to follow in the footsteps of Portugual teammate Cristiano Ronaldo following his move to Old Trafford. Fernandes completed his move to the Premier League from Sporting Lisbon on Thursday - following the same path as five-time Ballon d'Or...

Solskjaer happy to have secured signing of Bruno Fernandes [Video]Solskjaer happy to have secured signing of Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is pleased to have finally secured the signature of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

'Fernandes could help Man Utd reach CL' [Video]'Fernandes could help Man Utd reach CL'

Kaveh Solhekol tells the Transfer Show that Bruno Fernandes could be key for Manchester United's efforts in challenging for the Champions League spots in the Premier League.

BREAKING Bruno Fernandes officially completes Man Utd transfer from Sporting Lisbon

BREAKING Bruno Fernandes officially completes Man Utd transfer from Sporting LisbonBruno Fernandes' long, drawn out move to Man Utd is finally complete as he joins after completing his medical at Carrington earlier in the day
Daily Star

Bruno Fernandes ‘waiting and buzzing’ to travel to England to complete Man Utd transfer

Bruno Fernandes ‘waiting and buzzing’ to travel to England to complete Man Utd transferBruno Fernandes is on the verge of signing for Manchester United after the Premier League outfit finally agreed a deal with Sporting Lisbon
Daily Star

