Jake Paul vs Gib TONIGHT: When is the fight? What time does live stream start? Ring walk time? UK fight time?

talkSPORT Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Jake Paul and AnEsonGib are ready to face off at Island Gardens in Miami tonight. The YouTube rivals signed for their bout late last year after KSI vs Logan Paul and have been training through Christmas in preparation for this moment. But when will the fight actually start? Find out more below. Jake Paul vs […]
Credit: Hollywood Life - Published < > Embed
News video: Gib Apologizes To Jake Paul Mom Over Disrespectful Comments

Gib Apologizes To Jake Paul Mom Over Disrespectful Comments 03:04

 Gib disses Jake Paul’s mom. KSI disses Jake Paul. Plus - David Dobrik reveals weird secret.

Jake Paul vs Gib: Stream, UK start time tonight, ring walks, undercard fights, TV and how to watch

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the YouTube boxing fight tonight
Independent

Jake Paul vs Gib live stream: Free links spread online due to 'peak levels' of piracy

YouTube star claims 'you're not going to be able to watch it illegally, so don't even try' – but recent trend suggests otherwise
Independent


