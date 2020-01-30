Global  

E&S Wolves book is best seller

Express and Star Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
A book produced by the Express & Star charting Wolves' successful first season back in the Premier League has been named as 2019's best seller at Wolverhampton's Waterstones.
