Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Greg Olsen joins Skip and Shannon to talk about Kittle and Kelce's unique abilities | LIVE FROM MIAMI

Greg Olsen joins Skip and Shannon to talk about Kittle and Kelce's unique abilities | LIVE FROM MIAMI

FOX Sports Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Greg Olsen joins Skip and Shannon to talk about Kittle and Kelce's unique abilities | LIVE FROM MIAMICarolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the great tight ends playing in the Super Bowl, George Kittle and Travis Kelce, and how they've changed the position for the better.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Christian McCaffrey gets nostalgic with Shannon, talks advantages of growing up in the locker room | LIVE FROM MIAMI

Christian McCaffrey joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe in Miami during Super Bowl week. Shannon reminisces about watching Christian grow up, from playing with...
FOX Sports

Jarvis Landry joins Skip and Shannon to talk Freddie Kitchens, OBJ and the Browns' future | LIVE FROM MIAMI

Jarvis Landry joins Skip and Shannon to talk Freddie Kitchens, OBJ and the Browns' future | LIVE FROM MIAMICleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the disappointing season for Cleveland and what the future holds...
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CSNews2019

NFL News Greg Olsen joins Skip and Shannon to talk about Kittle and Kelce's unique abilities | Live from ... - National Foot… https://t.co/x1fzALYErs 6 hours ago

weinchang

mark atreides Greg Olsen joins Skip & Shannon to discusses the Super Bowl LIV: 49ers v... https://t.co/aC0BUx4av3 via @YouTube 6 hours ago

dsmll63

TheSmallSportsBlog Greg Olsen joins Skip and Shannon to talk about Kittle and Kelce’s unique abilities | LIVE FROM MIAMI https://t.co/O62iMVaIVO 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.