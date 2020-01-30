Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Sheffield United have completed the signing of highly rated midfielder Sander Berge from Belgian side Genk. Having played a key role in Genk’s title triumph in Belgium last season, Berge – a Norway international – had been linked with a number of Premier League sides. Tottenham, West Ham and Burnley had all been credited with […]



The post Sheffield United complete Sander Berge signing for club-record fee appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

