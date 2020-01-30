Global  

Sheffield United complete Sander Berge signing for club-record fee

Thursday, 30 January 2020
Sheffield United have completed the signing of highly rated midfielder Sander Berge from Belgian side Genk. Having played a key role in Genk’s title triumph in Belgium last season, Berge – a Norway international – had been linked with a number of Premier League sides. Tottenham, West Ham and Burnley had all been credited with […]

 Sheffield United are close to completing the signing of Sander Berge from Genk for a club record fee. Tim Thornton breaks down the deal.

