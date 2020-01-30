Cardinals' Kyler Murray beaten out for NFL Rookie of the Year by 49ers' Nick Bosa

Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray Hints at Playing in MLB The Heisman Trophy winner was taken first overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. In 2018, he was also selected in the first round of the MLB..

New Niners Squad Ready To Host Vikings In Huge Playoff Game At Levi's The last time the 49ers were in the playoffs, rookie Nick Bosa was just getting his drivers license and Jimmy Garoppolo was finishing his senior season in college. Most of them don't really understand.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:42Published on January 8, 2020