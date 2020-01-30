Global  

Simply the best: Christine Sinclair's goal-scoring record merely adds to her career of accomplishment

CBC.ca Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Christine Sinclair's contribution to her team can be measured in goals and assists. Her contribution to the popularity of the sport and growing the game across Canada is immeasurable. There are many parts of the world where women's soccer remains an afterthought. Not in Canada.
News video: Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair sets new international scoring record with 185th goal

Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair sets new international scoring record with 185th goal 01:06

 Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair sets new international scoring record with 185th goal in Olympic qualifying match, breaking Abby Wambach's mark

Christine Sinclair breaks record for most international soccer goals previously held by Abby Wambach

The Canadian soccer star etched her name in the history books on Wednesday
CBS Sports

Christine Sinclair and Canada's women's soccer team know milestone goal awaits, but focus is on Olympic berth

Christine Sinclair's next goal will be her 184th, tying the world scoring record currently held by retired American striker Abby Wambach. While Canada's goal is...
CBC.ca Also reported by •Seattle TimesBBC SportCTV News

