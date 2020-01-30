Sport24.co.za | England winger Watson out of Six Nations opener

Global  

England winger Watson out of Six Nations opener

News24 Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Winger Anthony Watson will miss England's opening match in the Six Nations against France this weekend with a calf injury, England Rugby announced on Thursday.
Credit: Sky Sports UK
Dunn ready for England opportunity

Dunn ready for England opportunity 01:37

 Bath hooker Tom Dunn says he is ready for the step-up to international rugby and could make his England debut in the Six Nations opener against France, with Luke Cowan-Dickie a doubt.

'Toughest route to win Six Nations'

England Women head coach Simon Middleton says it will be a challenge to win this year's Six Nations.

Credit: Sky Sports UK

Six Nations: Italy in profile

A look at the Italy team ahead of the 2020 Six Nations, as they look to avoid a fifth consecutive wooden spoon.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO


France v England: Anthony Watson out of Six Nations opener

Anthony Watson is ruled out of England's Six Nations opener against France in Paris with a calf injury.
Watson out of Six Nations opener as England name 25-man squad

