Sport24.co.za | England winger Watson out of Six Nations opener

Winger Anthony Watson will miss England's opening match in the Six Nations against France this weekend with a calf injury, England Rugby announced on Thursday.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources 'Toughest route to win Six Nations' England Women head coach Simon Middleton says it will be a challenge to win this year's Six Nations. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:32Published 2 days ago Six Nations: Italy in profile A look at the Italy team ahead of the 2020 Six Nations, as they look to avoid a fifth consecutive wooden spoon. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources France v England: Anthony Watson out of Six Nations opener Anthony Watson is ruled out of England's Six Nations opener against France in Paris with a calf injury.

BBC Sport 1 day ago



Watson out of Six Nations opener as England name 25-man squad Anthony Watson is ruled out of England's Six Nations opener against France in Paris with a calf injury.

BBC News 1 day ago





Tweets about this