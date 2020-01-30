Willian Jose to Tottenham: Negotiations end for Jose Mourinho target, what manager said
Thursday, 30 January 2020 (
6 hours ago)
Jose Mourinho has been trying to sign a forward in the January transfer window after Harry Kane's injury, but a move for Willian Jose is now looking out of the question
Recent related videos from verified sources
Jose Mourinho: Eriksen situation not Tottenham's fault
Jose Mourinho addresses concerns over Inter Milan's continual pursuit of Christian Eriksen. He says Tottenham are not to blame for the situation that has lasted so long and that Eriksen has behaved in..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 5 days ago
If Eriksen leaves he does so 'with his head up', Mourinho says
Jose Mourinho has told Christian Eriksen to leave Tottenham with his head held high amid reports of an imminent exit to Inter Milan. The Denmark international’s Spurs career is definitely coming to..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:33 Published 2 weeks ago
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this