JuJu Smith-Schuster on former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Antonio Brown: 'I'm concerned'

USATODAY.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
JuJu Smith-Schuster and former teammate Antonio Brown didn't end on the best of terms, but the Steelers WR said he's "concerned" for Brown.
Credit: CBS4 Miami
News video: Antonio Brown No Longer On House Arrest

Antonio Brown No Longer On House Arrest 02:29

 CBS4's Joan Murray reports a judge ruled Brown could have his ankle monitor removed.

Recent related videos from verified sources

NFL Free Agent Antonio Brown Back In Court [Video]NFL Free Agent Antonio Brown Back In Court

National Football League free agent Antonio Brown was back in court Tuesday morning where a Broward judge ruled he is now permitted to travel for work purposes without the ankle monitor, as long as he..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:50

Whirl Magazine Journalist Remembers Friendship With Kobe Bryant [Video]Whirl Magazine Journalist Remembers Friendship With Kobe Bryant

Pittsburgh journalist Christine McMahon first met Kobe Bryant when he was profiled with Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for an issue of Whirl Magazine, KDKA's Shelby Cassesse reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:28


Recent related news from verified sources

Troy Polamalu on Antonio Brown: I feel bad for him

SportsPulse: Mackenzie Salmon sat down with Pittsburgh Steelers legend Troy Polamalu to discuss former teammate Antonio Brown and the support that he has for...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOX SportsSeattle TimesESPNReuters

Marcellus Wiley credits the Steelers for being able to manage Antonio Brown for so long

Marcellus Wiley credits the Steelers for being able to manage Antonio Brown for so longMarcellus Wiley joins Jason Whitlock, TJ Houshmandzadeh and LaVar Arrington to discuss the latest in the Antonio Brown saga and whether or not the Pittsburgh...
FOX Sports

Tweets about this

KDKA

KDKA "UNBLOCK ME SO WE CAN TALK THEN" A day after Antonio Brown posted a picture of the duo to Instagram, Pittsburgh Ste… https://t.co/MwfTOE8WqX 6 seconds ago

fcollia77

leafs and ravens 🥚 RT @BarDown: JuJu Smith-Schuster expresses concern for former teammate Antonio Brown ahead of #SuperBowl. MORE: https://t.co/SyN1kikLoA htt… 7 minutes ago

BarDown

BarDown JuJu Smith-Schuster expresses concern for former teammate Antonio Brown ahead of #SuperBowl. MORE:… https://t.co/NJfFfbXSbY 8 minutes ago

JamesNorwood9

James Norwood JuJu Smith-Schuster on former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Antonio Brown: 'I'm concerned'. Someone needs to step u… https://t.co/5MZYe97BAs 2 hours ago

iveygirl08

Iveygirl08 Steelers star 'concerned' for Antonio Brown https://t.co/NJBScf7fd1 2 hours ago

bakagi

Brett Akagi JuJu Smith-Schuster on former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Antonio Brown: 'I'm concerned' https://t.co/GSO3W55ysg via @usatoday 5 hours ago

MSN

MSN JuJu Smith-Schuster on former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Antonio Brown: 'I'm concerned' https://t.co/NsGdNhsESl 7 hours ago

MSNSports

MSN Sports JuJu Smith-Schuster on former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Antonio Brown: 'I'm concerned' https://t.co/X6wgyCJJpU 10 hours ago

